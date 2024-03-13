Who is 'Divya Putri' Sheena Rani, scientist behind India's successful Agni-5 missile test?

India marked a significant achievement with the successful test of the Agni-5 missile, featuring multiple warheads, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Mission Divyastra'.

Leading this groundbreaking project was Sheena Rani, a distinguished scientist from Hyderabad's missile complex, who has been pivotal in the research and development of Agni missile systems since 1999, according to a report by NDTV.

The project marks a significant milestone in India's missile development program. Rani, who has been immersed in missile technology since 1999 as part of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), said, "I am a proud member of the DRDO fraternity that helps protect India," the publication reported.

With roots in Kerala's College of Engineering and experience at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, Rani follows in the footsteps of renowned missile technologist Tessy Thomas, the report noted.