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Why Artemis II astronauts lost contact with Earth for 40 minutes during moon flyby

The four-member crew experienced a temporary ceasing of voice communication and data of the spacecraft could not be transmitted to the control room on Earth.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:31 IST
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