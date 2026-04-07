<p>The significant Artemis II mission witnessed a period of no contact with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nasa">NASA</a>'s mission control room, an expected yet nervous pause for the Orion spacecraft. </p><p>While the world awaited updates with bated breath, the Orion craft experienced a temporary period of silence for 40 minutes. It was an anticipated event in light of a lunar flyby. </p><p><em>Sunday Guardian</em> described it as a natural phenomenon that blocks radio signals between Earth and the spacecraft. NASA has expected this and the procedures surrounding the mission were planned keeping this in mind. </p>.Where is Artemis II now? NASA mission is now closer to moon than earth.<p><strong>What exactly happened during the 40 minutes?</strong> </p><p>While many speculated it to be a glitch or a malfunction, it was a result of the Orion spacecraft moving behind the Moon’s far side, physically blocking the line of sight between the space capsule and Earth.</p><p>As an outcome, the four-member crew experienced a temporary ceasing of voice communication, data of the spacecraft could not be transmitted to the control room on Earth, and the control room waited for the restoration of communication to continue navigating through the mission. </p><p>During this time, astronauts within the capsule followed pre-informed procedures, the spacecraft worked using autonomous onboard systems, and Orion completed the closest approach of its lunar flyby.</p>.Explained | How NASA's Artemis II moon mission will unfold.<p>This moment reaffirmed the Artemin Program's abilities to explore deep space, while proving that the lunar flyby confirmed the astronauts' readiness and served as a reminder of the feeling of isolation faced beyond of the oribit of our home planet.</p><p>This momentous milestone marked the spacecraft reaching over 252,000 miles from Earth, with the crew having travelled farther from Earth than any human before. The last time the record was set, it was in 1970 by the Apollo 13. </p><p>On April 1, NASA launched the historic Moon mission from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a projection determining mankind's leap in science and space technology. </p><p>The 10-day mission, comprising of astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, seeks to continue the Artemis Program's aim to delve into moon exploration. </p>