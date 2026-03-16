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Why is India's 'desi' GPS 'NavIC' dying?

The satellite will no longer be able to help anyone navigate, however, it will still continue to orbit and send one way broadcast messages.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsSpaceScience

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