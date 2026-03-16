<p>NavIC, India's 'desi' satellite network is down to three satellites and is weakened as its IRNSS-1F satellite launched in March 2016 has stopped functioning. </p><p>In a statement, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that NavIC's (Navigation with Indian Constellation) IRNSS-1F, a satellite launched in March 2016, has stopped working. </p><p>"On 13th March 2026, procured on-board Atomic clock stopped functioning. However, the satellite will continue to function in-orbit for various societal applications to provide one way broadcast messaging services," ISRO said in a statement. </p><p>The satellite will no longer be able to help anyone navigate, however, it will still continue to orbit and send one way broadcast messages. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/navic-india-gps-satellite-failure-atomic-clock-isro-2026-2882274-2026-03-15">report </a>by <em>India Today</em>, failure in its atomic clock has affected its functioning as a navigation system. </p>.Chandrayaan-5 to have heavier lander with longer mission life: ISRO chief.<p>NavIC now has three satellites as opposite to the 4 required. To calculate a position on earth, a total of four satellites are needed, the report added. IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L, NVS-01 are functional now. </p><p><a href="https://www.isro.gov.in/SatelliteNavigationServices.html">ISRO website</a> stated that NavIC is designed with a constellation of 7 satellites and a network of ground stations operating 24x7. </p><p>"The ground network consists of control centre, precise timing facility, range and integrity monitoring stations, two-way ranging stations," it noted. </p><p>NavIC offers two services: Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilian users and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users. </p>