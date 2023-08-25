Writers, science enthusiasts hail Chandrayaan-3 success

I had a sense we’d make it this time, but I was completely blown away by how smooth the touchdown was. As a child, my first moon mission memories are that of a grainy television screengrab of the 1969 Apollo landing that my dad showed us on his slide projector. In recent times, I have been closely following China’s moon landings. The US last landed on the moon successfully in 1972 and the erstwhile USSR landed successfully back in 1976. What China has accomplished in the past decade and what India accomplished this time — is a huge leap for ‘moonkind’. India is the first country to have soft landed near the south pole. The lunar south pole is a favoured destination due to the presence of water ice in the shadowed craters. Water is a critical resource for long-term exploration.