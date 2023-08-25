Writers, science enthusiasts hail Chandrayaan-3 success

The buzz around the success of India’s third Indian lunar exploration ‘Chandrayaan 3’ is still loud. Science experts and space nerds spoke to Metrolife about the excitement of witnessing India land where nobody has and what it means for the country’s future.
‘Such programmes can contribute to research’
It is commendable that India has developed the engineering systems and capacity to carry out a mission like the moon landing. The skills and ancillary industrial strength of such a programme can contribute in important ways to the Indian research-led industry.
— Jahnavi Phalkey, historian of science and founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru
Huge leap for ‘moonkind’
I had a sense we’d make it this time, but I was completely blown away by how smooth the touchdown was. As a child, my first moon mission memories are that of a grainy television screengrab of the 1969 Apollo landing that my dad showed us on his slide projector. In recent times, I have been closely following China’s moon landings. The US last landed on the moon successfully in 1972 and the erstwhile USSR landed successfully back in 1976. What China has accomplished in the past decade and what India accomplished this time — is a huge leap for ‘moonkind’. India is the first country to have soft landed near the south pole. The lunar south pole is a favoured destination due to the presence of water ice in the shadowed craters. Water is a critical resource for long-term exploration.
— Susmita Mohanty, spaceship designer and space entrepreneur
‘Hallmark of an ambitious country’
I have always been intrigued by how instrumental computers are in space science. My book ‘India’s Adventures in Space’ covered many of India’s space missions including Chandrayaan 2. I think India’s feat of landing on the moon’s south pole is remarkable. With Chandrayaan 2, we learnt many things about the lunar surface, including the presence of water. Establishing a successful space programme is a hallmark of an ambitious country. Space programmes have always proven to attract investments and boost advancements in science, which helps the economy.
— Spoorthy Raman, science writer and author V
‘Morale booster’
As a member of the department of atomic energy (DAE), I’m proud of the ISRO, which was originally part of DAE. The latest feat of ISRO is an achievement that few countries have mastered. It is commendable that the cost of the mission is low compared to others. The successful mission will inspire many young students to study and pursue space research. ISRO’s current achievement will pave the way for future missions like Gaganyaan and Aditya. Any successful mission is a morale booster for its team and the organisation.
— Suresh Gangotra, co-author of ‘India Rising Memoir of a Scientist’
‘Infuse confidence among scientists’
It is important to pursue such missions even as we address other issues like poverty. There must be a balance. Such missions can infuse confidence among new scientists who aspire to make it big one day and assure them of enough opportunities in the country.
— Vivek Shanbhag, writer and playwright