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Strong evidence of subsurface ice under craters in Moon's south polar region: Study

The analysis focused on "doubly shadowed craters," which are special craters located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 22:19 IST
MoonIceScience

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