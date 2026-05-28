Strong evidence of subsurface ice under craters in Moon's south polar region: Study

<p>New Delhi: A new study has indicated strong evidence of subsurface ice under some of the coldest craters in the Moon's south polar region.</p>.<p>The analysis focused on "doubly shadowed craters," which are special craters located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) of the Moon.</p>.ISRO identifies site for Chandrayaan-4 lander.<p>The findings have significant implications for future lunar exploration missions, including the identification of potential ice-bearing regions for future landing and in-situ resource utilisation activities, according to a statement released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The study was carried out by the scientists of Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL).</p>.ISRO invites proposals from scientific community to analyse Chandrayaan-3 lander, rover data.<p>For the analysis, they examined observations from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter's dual frequency synthetic aperture radar (DFSAR) — a type of mapping tool that deploys two different radio wave frequencies to take detailed pictures of the landscape.</p>.<p>ISRO said that PSRs remain extremely cold due to continuous shielding from sunlight and thermal radiation. That's why they are considered favourable locations for preserving water-ice over long geological timescales. </p>