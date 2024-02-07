Student researchers' breakthrough: AI used to decipher 2000-yr-old scrolls

A group of student researchers may have ushered in a groundbreaking era in historical scholarship by employing artificial intelligence (AI) to unveil the contents of a charred scroll buried beneath the eruption of Mont Vesuvius 2,000 years ago, the Indian Express reported.

They emerged victorious in the Vesuvius Challenge by training a machine-learning algorithm with scans of rolled-up papyrus scrolls. The three students, hailing from Egypt, Switzerland, and the United States, collectively earned the $700,000 grand prize.

This success suggests that the same AI technology could be utilized to decipher the remaining 'Herculaneum scrolls'.