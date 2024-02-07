Student researchers' breakthrough: AI used to decipher 2000-yr-old scrolls

A group of student researchers may have ushered in a groundbreaking era in historical scholarship by employing artificial intelligence (AI) to unveil the contents of a charred scroll buried beneath the eruption of Mont Vesuvius 2,000 years ago, the Indian Express reported.
They emerged victorious in the Vesuvius Challenge by training a machine-learning algorithm with scans of rolled-up papyrus scrolls. The three students, hailing from Egypt, Switzerland, and the United States, collectively earned the $700,000 grand prize.
This success suggests that the same AI technology could be utilized to decipher the remaining 'Herculaneum scrolls'.
The Herculaneum papyri, consisting of over 1,800 papyrus scrolls discovered in 18th-century Italy, were charred during the 79 AD eruption and were long believed to be unreadable.
This achievement has sparked the imaginations of scholars of antiquity, unlocking a realm of possibilities. While the Herculaneum scrolls are essentially carbonized ash, they represent the "only library that survives from the ancient world." However, their fragility prevents them from being opened.
The winning entry, disclosed on February 5, revealed hundreds of words across more than 15 columns of text, accounting for approximately 5 per cent of an entire scroll.
Brent Seales, a computer scientist at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, and co-founder of the prize, told IE, “The contest has dispelled doubts about the feasibility of this approach.” The scrolls, discovered in 1752, have faced numerous unsuccessful attempts to open and read them, resulting in destruction or fragmentation.
Scientists are still engaged in the challenging task of decoding and reconstructing the heavily fragmented texts. Remarkably, due to past attempts, about 280 entire scrolls, those in the worst condition, were left intact.
A significant breakthrough occurred last year when former physicist Casey Handmer identified a "crackle," a faint texture in high-resolution scans resembling cracked mud.
Luke Farritor, an undergraduate computer science student, utilized the crackles to train an algorithm that deciphered the word “poryphas,” or purple, earning him a Vesuvius Prize for revealing the first letters in October.
The same algorithm was then scaled up to unveil an entire passage. Farritor was joined by Egyptian Youssef Nader, who secured the second position earlier, and Julian Schilliger from Switzerland.