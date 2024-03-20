Study of 'twin' stars finds some of them are planet-eaters

Washington: The planetary system that includes Earth and its sibling planets orbiting the sun has been remarkably stable during its roughly 4.5 billion years of existence. But not all planetary systems are so lucky, as shown in a new study involving "twin" stars.

An examination of 91 pairs of stars with matching sizes and chemical compositions showed that a surprising number exhibited signs of having ingested a planet, scientists said on Wednesday, likely after the planet was sent hurtling out of a stable orbit for any number of reasons.

The study looked at pairs of stars that formed within the same interstellar cloud of gas and dust - so-called co-natal stars - giving them the same chemical makeup, and were of roughly equal mass and age. These are the "twins." While the pairs are moving together in the same direction within our Milky Way galaxy, they are not binary systems of two stars gravitationally bound to each other.

A star's chemical composition changes when it engulfs a planet because it incorporates the elements that made up the doomed world. The researchers looked for stars that differed from their twin because they had higher amounts of tell-tale elements like iron, nickel or titanium indicating remnants of a rocky planet, relative to certain other elements.

"It's the elemental abundance differences between two stars in a co-natal system," said astronomer Fan Liu of Monash University in Australia, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

In seven of the pairs, one of the two stars bore evidence of planetary ingestion.