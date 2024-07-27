Texas Heart Institute completes world's first 'artificial heart transplant': Report

In a first, a collaborative surgery to implant an artificial metal-based device resembling a heart was successful in the US. California-based BiVACOR collaborated with the Texas Heart Institute and implanted what's termed Total Artificial Heart (TAH), made of titanium and based on magnetic levitation (maglev) technology.

Unlike the usual heart transplant, this surgery is being hailed as a 'bridge-to-transplant solution' for patients ailing from severe biventricular or univentricular heart failure— a condition when medical professionals advise against left ventricular assist device support.

The metal device however is not a replacement for a human heart, but is a substitute for the time until the patient gets another heart for transplantation.

According to a report in Interesting Engineering, the first human transplant of this metal device by BiVACOR was performed at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in the Texas Medical Center as part of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Early Feasibility Study (EFS) on July 9, 2024.