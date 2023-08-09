Tharosaurus indicus, new plant eating dinosaur found in India

The fossils included parts of vertebrae and ribs on the basis of which they assigned them to a new genus and species in the sauropod family Dicraeosauridae, which belongs to the larger group of Diplodocoidea.

Sauropods are plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks, long tails, small heads (relative to the rest of their body), and four thick, pillar-like legs. They are notable for the enormous sizes attained by some of the species.

The group includes some of the largest animals to have ever lived on land such as Brachiosaurus, Diplodocus, Apatosaurus and Brontosaurus.

Scientists previously found fossils of two other sauropods from India, but Tharosaurus is a more evolved creature.