The biggest organ

The skin is our largest organ. On average, it covers an area of 2 square metres and accounts for 15% of your body weight. Why do we carry all this around? Well, we have neither feathers nor much body hair to protect us from the elements so the skin has to do all that work apart from everything else. It protects us from heat and cold; and from injury and infection. Don’t put it to the test though — stomach acid would burn right through (that’s how hard our body works to digest all the junk we put into it!).