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The environmental cost of AI

From overheating chips to depleted water tables, challenges presented by Artificial Intelligence infrastructure boom will only grow, writes B K Singh.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 20:39 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 20:39 IST
Artificial IntelligenceSpecialsScience

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