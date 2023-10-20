The sun's magnetic poles are vanishing

Scientists are eagerly waiting to see how the reversal process unfolds. “It’s not an instantaneous thing, and it doesn’t happen everywhere all at the same time,” Hoeksema says. In the last solar cycle, for example, the polarity of the sun’s northern hemisphere started to reverse in early June 2012 and then wavered around the neutral point until late 2014, even though the southern hemisphere transitioned smoothly to the opposite polarity in mid-2013. This year the poles seem to be transitioning more evenly. “I don’t know which one is going to go first; it’s kind of a horse race,” Hoeksema says.