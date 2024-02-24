The tiny but mighty microfossils

Microfossils range between a few microns to a couple of millimetres in size, but they paint a picture of how our planet looked billions of years ago. Using them, scientists can decipher what gases were present in our atmosphere billions of years ago, how hot the planet was or how cold the oceans were. As oil and natural gas are fossil juices, scientists use microfossils as reliable indicators of large fossil-fuel deposits. Since most life forms live in the oceans, most microfossils are found in the sediments of the world’s oceans.