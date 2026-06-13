The toxic reality behind painting wild animals

<p>A pink elephant in Jaipur might look like a striking, “artsy” visual online, but the biological reality behind the image is far more concerning. A photoshoot featuring an artist and a captive elephant painted entirely pink sparked a necessary debate recently about where to draw the line between creative expression and animal welfare. </p>.<p>While modern digital technology can create virtually any visual, outdated and physically harmful methods are still used on wildlife for the sake of viral trends. Experts warn that using animals as literal canvases poses steep physiological, chemical, and psychological risks. </p>.<p><strong>The thermoregulation hazard</strong> </p>.<p>An elephant’s skin is a specialised cooling system that lacks sweat glands, relying instead on a microscopic network of cracks and wrinkles that hold 5 to 10 times more water than smooth skin, allowing it to slowly evaporate heat.</p>.'Deeply upsetting, this is animal abuse': Netizens slam Russian photographer for painting Jaipur elephant in pink after video goes viral.<p>As Dr S Ilayaraja, Deputy Director of Veterinary Services at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility, explains: “When thick synthetic paints or coatings are applied, they may block or seal these micro fissures, impairing the skin’s natural ability to retain moisture and dissipate heat. In a species already vulnerable to heat stress due to its large body mass, even a minor disruption in this cooling mechanism can lead to significant physiological strain and compromised welfare.”</p>.<p>“What appears decorative to us may, in reality, interfere with one of the elephant’s most vital survival mechanisms,” he warns.</p>.<p><strong>Microbiome disruption</strong></p>.<p>Painting an elephant’s skin disrupts its delicate microbiome, causing a loss of beneficial bacteria such as Leuconostoc mesenteroides, which naturally inhibit pathogens, and triggering an overpopulation of Staphylococcus, which can lead to severe abscesses or ulcers. Treating these resulting infections is a medical minefield due to the high prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacteria in captive populations, including resistance to common antibiotics like Tetracycline, Co-trimoxazole, and Enrofloxacin. </p>.<p>Dr Giggin T, PhD (Veterinary Surgery & Radiology) and Assistant Professor at Kerala Agricultural University, underscores the danger of these cosmetic practices: “Anything that is not naturally applicable to skin is unscientific. Any unscientific and unnatural practices are risky in the case of chronic wounds because chronic wound management is purely based on science.”</p>.<p>More importantly, this issue poses a critical “One Health” risk of the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria across species. “In shared environments and close contact, there is always a risk of zoonosis or reverse zoonosis,” Dr Giggin notes.</p>.<p>Even when standard Holi colours are used, they are frequently contaminated with heavy metals such as lead, chromium, cadmium, and mercury, which pose a severe toxic risk that is further exacerbated by the elephant’s unique physiology. Recent studies using MicroCT scans reveal that the dermis shrinks significantly in the troughs of skin wrinkles, creating thin “stress concentration zones” where toxic pigments easily penetrate the bloodstream and cause chronic damage to vital organs. </p>.<p>Regions like joint folds, trunk folds, and periocular areas are highly vascular and subject to constant micro-strain, explains Dr S Ilayaraja. “Many commonly used decorative pigments contain harmful substances. When applied repeatedly, especially over thin or fissured skin, these substances penetrate deeper layers of the skin. Even if immediate effects are not visible, repeated exposure may silently compromise long-term health,” he adds.</p>.<p><strong>Sensory overload, social chaos</strong> </p>.<p>With approximately 2,000 olfactory genes, five times more than humans, elephants possess an incredibly sensitive sense of smell that is deeply distressed by the strong chemical odours of synthetic paint. Masking these scents cripples their ability to track family members or identify reproductive status.</p>.<p>This severely threatens their social structure. “Natural body odours serve as a biological language within elephant societies. The application of synthetic paints, solvents, and artificial fragrances can mask natural chemical signals, disrupt communication, and interfere with social recognition among herd members,” emphasises Dr S Ilayaraja.</p>.<p>This sensory disruption triggers a secondary physical danger. To investigate these chemical scents, elephants naturally use their highly muscular trunks to touch their surroundings and their own bodies, transferring molecules to the roof of their mouths in an investigative behaviour known as the “Flehmen response”.</p>.<p>During interactions like commercial shoots where elephants are fed by handlers, they frequently touch their own painted skin, risking the inadvertent ingestion or internal chemical analysis of toxic pigments and solvents. </p>.<p><strong>Rethinking cultural practices</strong> </p>.<p>While India’s long-standing cultural relationship with captive elephants is understandable, evolving scientific knowledge calls for a responsible refinement of traditional practices. If decoration is deemed unavoidable for traditional reasons, experts mandate continuous skin health monitoring, pre- and post-event veterinary assessments, and a strict reliance on safe, non-toxic, and breathable alternatives. </p>.<p>As Dr S Ilayaraja notes, “True reverence for elephants lies not in how we decorate them, but in how responsibly we care for their health, dignity, and natural biology.” </p>.<p>While training and awareness must be extended to handlers, the primary accountability for animal welfare lies with the brands, media houses, and production teams that hire them. Because the entertainment and fashion industries are well-versed in advanced post-production tools, there is no justification for using real paint on a live animal when the exact same visual results can be achieved flawlessly through digital rendering. </p>.<p>By utilising digital alteration, creative projects can eliminate all biological, chemical, and psychological risks to the animal. Moving forward, the industry must hold brands accountable to ensure no animal is turned into a literal canvas for a fleeting photograph.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a molecular biologist with a PhD from Masaryk University, Czech Republic)</em></p>