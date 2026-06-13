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Homescience

The toxic reality behind painting wild animals

Painting an elephant’s skin disrupts its delicate microbiome, causing a loss of beneficial bacteria such as Leuconostoc mesenteroides.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 22:40 IST
Science NewswildlifeenvironmentSpecialsPainting

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