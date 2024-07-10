Thirty Meter Telescope: Indian scientists develop tool for star catalogue

Simulations indicate that for the AOS to reach optimal performance, it requires at least three NGS within its field of view, each as bright as 22 magnitudes in the near-infrared J waveband. There is no comprehensive star catalogue that can provide NGS in all regions of the sky.

IIA researchers and their collaborators have developed an automated code that can be used as an online tool to create a catalogue of NIR stars. Smitha Subramanian, co-author and faculty at IIA, said this code can compute the expected near-infrared magnitudes of stellar sources identified in various optical sky surveys by using their optical magnitudes.

The team used multi-band optical photometry from the PAN-STARRS telescope in Hawaii to filter and identify the stars and predict their near-infrared magnitudes. Data from the UKIDSS survey of the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope were used to validate the approach which achieved over 85 per cent prediction accuracy.

The research was conducted at the IIA-headquartered India-TMT Coordination Centre. The findings were published in The Astronomical Journal.

TMT, planned on Mauna Kea in Hawaii, comes with a 30-meter diameter primary mirror made up of 492 precisely aligned individual segments. It is billed as one of the largest optical and NIR telescopes that can lead scientists to the makings of dark matter and facilitate closer studies of the evolution of galaxies.

The telescope is being jointly built by the California Institute of Technology, India’s Department of Science and Technology, the University of California, and institutions and observatories in Canada, China, and Japan.

IIA leads the Indian collaboration in the TMT project; the two other institutions involved in the project are the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, and the Aryabhatta Research Institute for Observational Sciences, Nainital.