<p>The first lunar eclipse of the year is happening early next month. On March 3-4, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/self-growing-city-on-moon-in-10-years-elon-musk-drops-big-hint-on-spacexs-plan-3891584">Moon </a>will take on a reddish hue, turning into a 'blood Moon' during the total lunar eclipse.</p><p>A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Moon and the Sun. This causes our planet to cast a giant shadow on the Moon and the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere gives the Moon a reddish-orange colour. </p><p><strong>Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?</strong></p><p>According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the evening from eastern Asia and Australia, throughout the night in the Pacific, and in the early morning in North and Central America and far western South America. </p>.<p>In central Asia, including India, and much of South America, observers will have to settle for a partial eclipse. </p>.Comet C/2026 A1 is getting closer to the Sun. Will this 'Sun-grazer' be visible from India?.<p><strong>Why does the Moon appear red?</strong></p><p>During a total lunar eclipse, light from the Sun reaches the Moon after passing through Earth's atmosphere. Colours with shorter wavelengths scatter away and those with longer wavelengths like red and orange are projected onto the Moon. </p><p>The same principle applies during sunrise and sunset which is why the Sun appears orange or red. Since the Sun is near the horizon during dawn and dusk, light has to travel farther than when it is overhead, and colours other than red, orange and yellow get scattered away. </p>