Two studies unravel links between gaze and attention

In a study, CNS researchers show that this perceptual advantage is lost when the object changes suddenly, a split second before our gaze falls upon it, making it harder for us to process what changed. Devarajan Sridharan, Associate Professor at CNS and corresponding author, said the study – published in PLOS Biology – provided an “interesting counterpoint” to previous studies which suggested that pre-saccadic attention is always beneficial.

Priyanka Gupta, a PhD student in Sridharan's lab, trained human volunteers to covertly monitor gratings (line patterns) on a screen, without directly looking at them, and to report when one tilted slightly. She noted that participants did this just before their eyes moved, in the pre-saccadic window. A tracker of eye-movements before, during and after their gaze fell on the object revealed that the participants found it harder to detect the changes in the pre-saccadic window.

IISc said a follow-up experiment also established the loss of this pre-saccadic attentional advantage. Sridharan said such insights could be useful in tracking multiple objects in rapidly changing environments, like driving or flight simulators.

Tracking monkeys’ gaze

In another study carried out with collaborators at Stanford University, the researchers used an unusual experiment to decouple attention from eye movements in monkeys. The monkeys had been trained on a counter-intuitive, “anti-saccade” task; they covertly monitored several gratings on a computer screen without directly looking at them. But when any one grating tilted slightly, the monkeys had to look away from it instead of focusing more on it. This helped the researchers delink the location of the monkey’s attention, from the location where its gaze ultimately fell. The study was published in Science Advances.