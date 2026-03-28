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Homescience

Unravelling the history of wines

Genetic material preserved in ancient grape seeds reveals when, and how, humans meddled with wine grapes, writes Rebecca Dzombak.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:12 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:12 IST
SpecialsSciencewinegrape

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