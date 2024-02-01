URSC chief backs popular science to inspire students

Bengaluru: Science and research in India need to move out of elite institutions and reach the students to ensure greater continuity for work being done in these areas, M Sankaran, Director, U R Rao Satellite Centre, said here on Thursday.

Articles on popular science made available to high school and higher secondary school students, especially in regional languages, could help successful scientific outcomes reach a larger audience, Sankaran said at the inaugural session of the 42nd meeting of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

“Outstanding scientific work and publications where these results are cited by top researchers will not be enough. Along with these, we need to find a way to carry this work on to the future generations,” Sankaran, a distinguished scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said. He noted that colleges are finding it difficult to get the allotted number of seats filled in science streams.

Citing AstroSat, Isro’s astronomy mission to study celestial sources in X-ray, optical and UV bands, Sankaran said data from the satellite was beneficial to hundreds of users and highlighted in more than 250 publications but the outcomes had not fully reached the public.

He said these outcomes, when conveyed to the public, particularly students, would inspire them to engage in science and research. ISRO has also realised the need to play a “more active role” in popularising the science coming out of its missions, he added.

The five-day ASI meeting is hosted by ISRO, IISc and Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, and features lectures, workshops and discussions at multiple locations across the hosting institutions. Prof Dipankar Banerjee, president, ASI, said the 2024 edition had the meeting’s largest in-person attendance – 731.

In its 2024 vision document released during the meeting, ASI made a series of recommendations that include continued funding for projects, enhanced instruments, a solar mission to Lagrange point 4 or 5, and lunar sample return missions.