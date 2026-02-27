Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Vast web of cold gas observed at the heart of the Milky Way

The gas is mostly hydrogen, along with helium and others in trace amounts, all at frigid temperatures slightly above absolute zero.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 16:00 IST
Science NewsScienceBlack HoleMilky Way galaxy

Follow us on :

Follow Us