Weighing unit made of crystal quartz, snake figurine discovered in Keeladi

“The previous ones were hemispherical in shape. But here, both the top and bottom are flat. This one stands out in terms of shape and material,” the officer added.

While sorting potteries found at the depth of 190 cm in a quadrant, a fragment of snake figurine made of terracotta was noticed and the eyes and mouth of the snake are intricately carved.

The handmade snake figurine, which has a red slip with a rough surface, 6.5 cm in length, 5.4 cm in width and 1.5 cm thickness. Both the weighing unit and the snake figurine were found in association with terracotta hopscotch, iron nail, black-and-red ware, and red slipped ware, the officer added.

Archaeologists have so far unearthed over 200 artefacts, including terracotta figurines, and a gold ring, from Keeladi during the ninth phase. A floor was also found in July in one of the trenches.