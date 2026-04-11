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What all did NASA's Artemis II Moon mission achieve in 10 days?

The primary objective of Artemis II was assessing the performance of the Orion spacecraft and its life support systems in deep space with humans onboard.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:50 IST
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Artemis II astronauts Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen (top), Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman (left to right).

Artemis II astronauts Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen (top), Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman (left to right). 

NASA

The Moon photographed by Artemis II crew during the eclipse.

The Moon photographed by Artemis II crew during the eclipse.

NASA

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Published 11 April 2026, 05:50 IST
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