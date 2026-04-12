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When Yuri Gagarin gave USSR the edge over US: 65 years since humanity’s first spaceflight

On April 12, Yuri Gagarin flew faster and higher than any human ever - marking a monumental victory for the Soviet Union in the cold war-era space race.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 04:42 IST
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Vostok-1 blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Vostok-1 blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome. 

Roscosmos

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Published 12 April 2026, 04:42 IST
NASASpaceScienceSoviet UnionUSSR

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