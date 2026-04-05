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Where is Artemis II now? NASA mission is now closer to moon than earth

The four astronauts of NASA's Artemis II mission passed the halfway point of their voyage to the moon.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 15:44 IST
NASASpaceArtemisMoonScience

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