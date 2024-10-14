Home
WHO approves Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents

The WHO said in a statement that it gave the Jynneos vaccine prequalification for adolescents on October 8.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:18 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 09:18 IST
