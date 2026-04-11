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Who is Amit Kshatriya, Indian-American NASA official behind Artemis II Moon mission?

As NASA's Associate Administrator, Kshatriya serves as the highest-ranking civil servant at the agency and as a senior advisor to Administrator Jared Isaacman.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 06:35 IST
NASASpaceArtemisMoonScience

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