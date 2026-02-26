<p>NASA has revealed the identity of the astronaut who required medical evacuation from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/science/space/being-still-is-a-challenge-shubhanshu-shukla-shares-video-of-floating-inside-international-space-station-3638946">International Space Station</a> in January. Turns out, it was Crew-11 mission pilot Mike Fincke who fell sick in space, prompting NASA to bring him back to Earth with his team sooner than planned. </p><p>The agency made the revelation on Thursday on the request of Fincke, it said. </p>.<p>"On Jan 7, while aboard the International Space Station, I experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates. Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilized," Fincke said in the statement shared by NASA. </p><p>"After further evaluation, NASA determined the safest course was an early return for Crew-11 an emergency, but a carefully coordinated plan to be able to take advantage of advanced medical imaging not available on the space station," he further said. </p>.SpaceX capsule with ailing astronaut, three crewmates splashes down off California.<p>The four Crew-11 astronauts launched in August 2025, but their mission had to be cut short by a month due to Fincke's medical issue. As a precautionary measure, the four members returned to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on January 15. It was the first-ever medical evacuation carried out by NASA from the space station. </p><p>Fincke is a veteran of four spaceflight missions and has accumulated a total of 549 days in space - fourth highest of all NASA astronauts. He also has nine spacewalks to his name totalling 48 hours and 37 minutes.</p><p>"I'm doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston," Fincke shared adding - "Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are. Thank you all for your support."</p>