Whole meals: Meat cells grown on rice grains pack same nutrients & smell, claim Chinese scientists

Meat is consumed by a huge chunk of the world population, but production of the same is a painstaking process that takes up a lot of water and land, and is also a driving factor behind increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists in China are now claiming to have found a way in which they can grow meat cells directly on grains of rice.

The research, albeit not yet published in peer-reviewed journals, was carried out by the China Meat Research Centre of the Beijing Academy of Food Sciences. The news was first reported by the state newspaper Science and Technology Daily.