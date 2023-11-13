Why pasta and rice may be healthier as leftovers?

Up to 20 years later, the researchers found that although there was no change in the participants' risk of colorectal cancer, those who took the resistant starch supplements were half as likely as those who took the placebo to develop other types of cancers, especially those of the upper gastrointestinal tract, such as in the stomach or pancreas. (The supplements used in the trial were provided by a company that makes starch ingredients, but the company was not involved with the study's design or analysis.)