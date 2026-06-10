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Worker bees build a 'royal palace' for the honeybee queen

Most of a honeybee nest is built from wax secreted by the female workers and shaped into neat ​hexagonal cells, with some cells used to store ⁠food and others to rear offspring.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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