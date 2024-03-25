XPoSat mission achieves zero-debris objective

Bengaluru: The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) from the PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission re-entered the earth’s atmosphere on March 21 to meet a “fiery end”, about two months after achieving its payload objectives. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday that the XPoSat mission – launched on January 1 – practically left zero debris in orbit.

The module is expected to have fallen in the north Pacific Ocean at about 7:34 pm IST on March 21.

After the primary XPoSat mission of injecting all satellites into intended orbits, POEM-3 used the spent fourth stage of the PSLV-C58 vehicle as a platform with nine experimental payloads to conduct technology demonstrations and scientific experiments. Six of these payloads were delivered by non-government entities (NGEs). On January 27, ISRO announced that the module had achieved all its objectives.