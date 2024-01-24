'Zombie' virus threat: Scientists warn of terrifying new pandemic

Scientists in Siberia have warned against a new pandemic threat—Methusealah microbes—colloquially known as 'zombie' viruses.

These ancient viruses are frozen in the Arctic permafrost, but researchers fear that the warming climate and its effects on the the permafrost cover could one day release these viruses, thereby sparking a catastrophic disease outbreak.

To help keep tabs on the situation, a plan for an Arctic monitoring network by scientists is being made to detect early instances of diseases caused by the microbes, which will help prevent the spread of an outbreak, if any, beyond the Arctic regions.

Geneticist Jean-Michel Claverie of Aix-Marseille University told The Guardian, "At the moment, analyses of pandemic threats focus on diseases that might emerge in southern regions and then spread north".

"By contrast, little attention has been given to an outbreak that might emerge in the far north and then travel south – and that is an oversight, I believe. There are viruses up there that have the potential to infect humans and start a new disease outbreak", he added.

Virologist Marion Koopmans of the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam emphasised the unpredictability of these zombie viruses. "We don’t know what viruses are lying out there in the permafrost but I think there is a real risk that there might be one capable of triggering a disease outbreak," he said.