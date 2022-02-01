DH Speak Out: February 1, 2022

DH Speak Out: February 1, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 04:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 05:27 ist

The Centre on Monday virtually ruled out a discussion on Pegasus in the Budget Session, saying that the issue is subjudice, after a string of Opposition leaders made the demand at an all-party meeting.

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
BJP
Pegasus
Parliament

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 