Editor's Note: Best of Speak Out

  • Nov 12 2020, 03:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 08:17 ist
DH Speak Out from 21 October, 2020.

For over a decade now, DH’s Speak Out has been a favourite with readers, who get their fix by rushing to the Editorial page where it lurks in wait, taking sly pot-shots at unsuspecting politicians.

Sly because of the way it has been conceptualised: Pick a quote from a newsmaker, then scroll back in history to find a counter from a wise man or woman. Often, it’s as if the person producing the counter is reaching across the decades to deliver a rap on the knuckles: Mahatma Gandhi, for instance, seems to have had uncanny foresight about the foibles of future generations.

 

 

 

More than a year after the Lok Sabha polls – a time of rich pickings for the Speak Out team – we’re delighted to present a collection of the Best of SpeakOut. It features top personalities, some with their feet in their mouths, some dripping with bombast, and some just bright people saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. The Kindle e-book is now available for pre-order Amazon.in, click here to order. Happy reading!

