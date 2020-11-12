Editor's Note: Best of Speak Out

For over a decade now, DH’s Speak Out has been a favourite with readers, who get their fix by rushing to the Editorial page where it lurks in wait, taking sly pot-shots at unsuspecting politicians.

Sly because of the way it has been conceptualised: Pick a quote from a newsmaker, then scroll back in history to find a counter from a wise man or woman. Often, it’s as if the person producing the counter is reaching across the decades to deliver a rap on the knuckles: Mahatma Gandhi, for instance, seems to have had uncanny foresight about the foibles of future generations.