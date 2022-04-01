Speak Out: April 1, 2022

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday said that he will not resign from the post of Pakistan's prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.
