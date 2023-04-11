Speak Out: April 11, 2023

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that around 3 lakhs jobs will be provided as the party had committed before. Yadav, however blamed the BJP for 'creating hurdles' and not letting them work for the welfare of the people of the state.

Yadav may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs scam, sources said Monday.

