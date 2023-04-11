Speak Out: April 11, 2023

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that around 3 lakhs jobs will be provided as the party had committed before. Yadav, however blamed the BJP for 'creating hurdles' and not letting them work for the welfare of the people of the state.
Yadav may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs scam, sources said Monday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips
TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills
Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals
Coordination a must for glacier research
Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters
Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again
Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai