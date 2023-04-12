Speak Out: April 12, 2023

Speak Out: April 12, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 12 2023, 05:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 05:58 ist

Veteran Karnataka BJP leader and Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday wrote a letter to the party National President J P Nadda announcing that he would retire from electoral politics. The letter has since gone viral on social media networking sites. He has also requested the party leaders not to consider his name for any Assembly constituency.

basavaraj bommai
K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka News
Speak Out
DH Speak Out
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

