Speak Out: April 12, 2023

Veteran Karnataka BJP leader and Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday wrote a letter to the party National President J P Nadda announcing that he would retire from electoral politics. The letter has since gone viral on social media networking sites. He has also requested the party leaders not to consider his name for any Assembly constituency.
