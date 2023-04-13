Speak Out: April 13, 2023

Upset over not being given a party ticket for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP leader Laxman Savadi announced on Wednesday that he would resign from the primary membership of the saffron party and as an MLC.
"I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi said in a press conference. He added that he will take a "strong decision" on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.
