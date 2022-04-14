Speak Out: April 14, 2022

Youth Congress on Wednesday staged a protest near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence demanding the immediate sacking of Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa after the suicide of a contractor who accused him of corruption.
