Speak Out: April 14, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2022, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 07:32 ist

Youth Congress on Wednesday staged a protest near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence demanding the immediate sacking of Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa after the suicide of a contractor who accused him of corruption.

Speak Out
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
K S Eshwarappa
BJP
Congress

