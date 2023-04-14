Speak Out: April 14, 2023

Speak Out: April 14, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2023, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 06:24 ist

By giving chance to 52 new faces, the BJP is trying to build its future leadership in the state, the party’s in-charge for Karnataka, Arun Singh, told DH.

"There’s no anti-incumbency against either the government or the party. The BJP gives a chance to young faces across states, ensuring that we continue to respect senior leaders. We have done this in UP, Uttarakhand, Assam, Gujarat or Himachal. New faces ensure that we have a future, while we take along the seniors," he said. 

