Speak Out: April 15, 2023

  • Apr 15 2023, 06:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 06:20 ist

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's chief Mohan Bhagwat while remembering Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on Friday said the latter worked his entire life to remove discrimination from the whole country lock, stock, and barrel. However, the discrimination prevails. He said that although "there is political and economic freedom in the country," it will not be effective unless there is social equality.

