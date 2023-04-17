Speak Out: April 17, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 17 2023, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 07:53 ist

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has slapped a legal notice on state BJP Chief K Annamalai over his graft allegations against the party, its President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, demanding an apology and damages to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

Annamalai said that BJP workers are in full excitement in Karnataka. "The party workers don't expect anything. The workers in BJP are the greatest because they are not after power, post, or seat," he said.

