Speak Out: April 18, 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday said the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP would have no adverse impact on the party's prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and he was surprised by his decision to join the Congress.
