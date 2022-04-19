Speak Out: April 19, 2022

Speak Out: April 19, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2022, 03:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 03:34 ist

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara has urged every Hindu couple to produce four children and dedicate two of them to the nation, and said India will soon become a "Hindu Rashtra".

