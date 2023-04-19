Speak Out: April 19, 2023

Speak Out: April 19, 2023

Today's Speak Out

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2023, 04:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 04:12 ist

With former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar blaming BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh for denial of the saffron party ticket to him, Union Ministers on Monday rushed to defend Santosh saying that he has no role in distribution of tickets in Karnataka. Attacking Shettar, Shobha said "Your party flag changed, has your ideology also changed?

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Shobha Karandlaje
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Democracy and its discontents

Democracy and its discontents

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

The curious case of Mukul Roy’s ‘disappearance’

The curious case of Mukul Roy’s ‘disappearance’

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

Female Islamic chanters break into male-dominated field

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

K'taka candidate gives poll deposit fee in Re 1 coins

 