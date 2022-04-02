Speak Out: April 2, 2022

Speak Out: April 2, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2022, 05:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 05:45 ist

Eyeing a victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday brought up some pain points for his party colleagues to work on, which included unity among seniors and changes in the way poll tickets are given.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Congress
Karnataka
Rahul Gandhi
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

The making of a metro tunnel

The making of a metro tunnel

10 days yoga training course must for MBBS students

10 days yoga training course must for MBBS students

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

 