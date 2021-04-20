Speak Out - April 20, 2021

Speak Out - April 20, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 20 2021, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 05:54 ist

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday told former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that the five-point suggestions made by him to improve the vaccination drive have already been implemented by the government.

Read more here

 

Speak Out
Manmohan Singh
Harsh Vardhan

