Speak Out: April 21, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Modi, BJP President J P Nadda and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for the elections. The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.
Joshi said, 'We are not saying Modi is god, people see him as god."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing
The future of social media is a lot less social
Invest in the planet's health
What’s government trying to hide?
Challenge and opportunity
India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking
UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan
Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies
Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship
Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability