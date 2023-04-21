Speak Out: April 21, 2023

Speak Out: April 21, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2023, 04:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 04:28 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.  Modi, BJP President J P Nadda and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for the elections. The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.

Joshi said, 'We are not saying Modi is god, people see him as god."

Pralhad Joshi
BJP
Narendra Modi
Speak Out

