Speak Out: April 22, 2023

The Congress believes in social justice and has treated all communities equally. After the BJP asked B S Yediyurappa to step down as the chief minister and the recent humiliation faced by Shettar and Savadi, a strong message has been conveyed to the Lingayats that the BJP is betraying the community, Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil told DH in an interview.

The BJP was boasting of unflinching support from the Lingayat community. But the saffron party used the community only as their vote bank and dumped several leaders after gaining political mileage. Shettar and Savadi have joined Congress; it is the beginning of homecoming for Lingayats, he added.

