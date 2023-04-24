Speak Out: April 24, 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday argued in favour of “healthy competition” in the dairy sector while describing the Amul-Nandini issue as “tweaked and twisted”.

“This is tweaked, twisted and made an emotional issue because it is election time,” Sitharaman said on the Amul-Nandini issue in Karnataka. “Instead of building a healthy competition and a positive narrative, to twist it...our farmers and women needn't be brought into a political issue,” she said.

